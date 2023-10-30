Alabama football faces four-game season, with championship hopes on the line | Goodbread

It's a four-game season for Alabama football.

Prior to Nick Saban's Monday news conference, I offered the Tuscaloosa News' beat writer, the intrepid Nick Kelly, a friendly one-dollar wager that the coach would make some reference to the Crimson Tide's remaining schedule as a four-game season.

Nick passed, and missed out on an easy buck.

Saban made no such remark, although he often has at times in years past. And it certainly applies: Alabama has reached the month of November with championship aspirations intact. Four remaining games, primarily three SEC games — against LSU, Kentucky, Chattanooga and Auburn — will either put this team on the wrong side of the fence from a championship, or on the doorstep of one. That September loss to Texas has gotten pretty small in the rear-view mirror now for a team that's improved significantly since then. It doesn't affect conference title hopes one bit, and it's unlikely to doom Alabama's eventual place in the College Football Playoff rankings unless coupled with a second loss.

Tuesday night, as Halloween candy flies out the door, the initial CFP rankings will be revealed on ESPN. Alabama can't be tricked or treated, really, as a one-loss team with two top-20 wins and a third for the taking on Saturday against LSU. A 4-0 run through this final schedule stretch would put Alabama in the SEC title game at 11-1, likely against Georgia, and the CFP field would sort itself out from there.

Of course, Alabama's four-game season doesn't open with the cupcake opponent like a full schedule might. LSU's juggernaut offense (553 yards per game) ranks No. 1 in the nation, not just the SEC. Tigers punter Jay Bramblett has punted just 15 times in eight games.

"This game has always had significance in the consequence of your season. So the first thing you've got to do is win your division," Saban said. "And that's what we're really trying to focus on."

Reference to the goal of winning the SEC West was as close as Saban came to invoking the four-game season. It’s a common refrain for college coaches, especially late in the year and coming off a bye week, as Alabama is.

Context varies.

Somewhere on Monday, no doubt multiple somewheres, coaches of losing teams declared the onset of a one-month season as a way to wash away a string of losses with a a fresh start. For others, it might be a short-season with a shot at bowl eligibility at stake.

But while the mantra might be applied in all kinds of situations, there’s some functional truth to it.

Last week, before fully defining a game plan for LSU, the Alabama coaching staff delved into all four of the Crimson Tide’s remaining opponents and scoured video for anything the players haven’t yet seen. Self-scouting was a part of the staff’s off week as well, a deep dive for any tendencies that might need breaking.

It's a four-game season to be sure, but the money game looms right up front.

