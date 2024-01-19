Alabama football expected to hire Wisconsin’s safeties coach Colin Hitschler

For recently hired Alabama head football coach Kalen Deboer, the hardest part in replacing the legendary Nick Saban has been putting a staff back together. Yes losing commitments and players to the portal is a harsh reality, but the coaching staff is the foundation of your program.

Despite all of the challenges he has faced, DeBoer has filled out an outstanding coaching staff that all Alabama fans have to be thrilled with. The staff will include two FBS coaches, one Big Ten coordinator, one Pac-12 coordinator and the position coach for the 2023 Joe Moore award-winning offensive line. There are a lot of really bright young minds in the room, but also guys who are hungry to get after it on the recruiting trail.

Thursday evening, DeBoer made another addition to the staff as he stole Wisconsin’s safeties coach and Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. He only spent one season in Madison, but it is a massive blow to the Badgers staff as he is widely respected and was probably going to be their next DC. Hitschler was a massive piece in the Badgers recruiting success this past season and was a key piece of Cincinnati’s coaching staff in the 2021 College Football Playoffs.

Sources: Alabama is expected to hire Wisconsin safeties coach/CO-DC Colin Hitschler as an assistant coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

