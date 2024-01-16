Alabama football expected to hire Maurice Linguist as defensive assistant under Kalen DeBoer | Reports

Alabama football is expected to hire Maurice Linguist to Kalen DeBoer's staff, ESPN and Football Scoop reported Tuesday.

Linguist is the coach at Buffalo, where he has been since 2021.

He is a former safety at Baylor who has since coached at Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Texas A&M and the Dallas Cowboys.

Linguist has a 14-23 record at Buffalo. He reached the Camellia Bowl in 2022 after a 7-6 season.

Another coaching stop included a brief time at Michigan coaching the defensive backs and serving as co-defensive coordinator.

He's the latest expected addition as DeBoer overhauls the staff. The Tuscaloosa News confirmed defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie are expected to stay on staff, and a source tells The Tuscaloosa News that Kane Wommack will be the next defensive coordinator. Washington receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is expected to fill the same role at Alabama. ESPN reported the Crimson Tide is also set to add offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, offensive line coach Scott Huff and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Maurice Linguist: Alabama football expected to hire defensive coach | Reports