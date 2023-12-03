Alabama football ends Georgia win streak to take SEC championship, make playoff case

ATLANTA — Alabama football might take some punches, but good luck knocking it down and keeping it down.

Even when two-time defending national champion Georgia mounted second-half momentum after an early fourth-quarter touchdown, the Crimson Tide didn't fold. The Bulldogs looked to take control, but the Alabama offense had another idea.

After struggling for much of the second half, the Crimson Tide offense drove 75 yards on nine plays in the fourth quarter to score a touchdown and give it a lead. That proved to be enough for Alabama to hold on for a 27-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama's victory snapped the Bulldogs' 29-game win streak. And now the Crimson Tide waits to see if it will be included in the College Football Playoff.

Here are observations from the SEC Championship Game between No. 8 Alabama (12-1) and No. 1 Georgia (12-1).

Alabama running backs step up without Jase McClellan

The Crimson Tide running backs ran angry and with purpose. And the starter, McClellan, didn't even play.

After Georgia took an early lead and dominated initially, the Crimson Tide running backs served as the catalyst that sparked the offense as Alabama rumbled full steam ahead. Many of the runs didn't go for many yards, but the running backs ran straight at the Bulldogs defense. Roydell Williams sent a clear message that Georgia better buckle up because he's coming. He put his hard hat on and grinded out yards.

Then the passing game started to click, but it likely wouldn't have happened if not for the running backs getting things going. Williams averaged 5.1 yards per carry, and Jam Miller caught a wheel route that gave Alabama the lead, up 10-7 in the first half.

Williams also punched in the touchdown on second-and-goal that put Alabama up 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

Ex-Georgia players shine vs. Bulldogs

Ahead of the 2022 season, Alabama gained Jermaine Burton from Georgia via the transfer portal. Then ahead of 2023, the Crimson Tide added a former Georgia linebacker in Trez Marshall.

Both had proven to be helpful at different times before Saturday, but in the SEC Championship Game both former Bulldogs had noteworthy moments vs. their former team.

First, Burton caught a first-half touchdown for 15 yards to give Alabama a 17-7 lead. Then in the third quarter, Marshall recovered a fumble on a bad handoff. Alabama managed to gain three points off that recovery.

The Jalen Milroe-Isaiah Bond connection

The success of the Grave Digger carried over to the SEC Championship Game.

A week after they connected on a miraculous touchdown pass to defeat Auburn, Milroe found Bond on some key plays that were straight up ridiculous. On a fourth-and-4 in the first half, Milroe threw a pass that Bond was somehow able to corral for 22 yards. Then on the drive that put Alabama up 27-17, Milroe improvised to shovel the ball to Bond on third down before Milroe was sacked.

It's clear when Milroe needs a big play, Bond's at the top of the list.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football ends Georgia win streak to take SEC title