Alabama football edge rusher Chris Braswell declares for NFL Draft 2024

Alabama football edge rusher Chris Braswell has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Braswell had his first chance to be a full-time starter in 2023 after Will Anderson Jr. departed for the NFL. Braswell joins edge rusher Dallas Turner in declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning Alabama has two openings at the edge rusher spot.

Braswell ended the season with 42 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown.

"My heartfelt appreciation goes out to my friends, teammates, coaches and family whose unwavering support has been my anchor through the highs and lows of this incredible journey," Braswell wrote on Instagram. "I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Coach Saban for entrusting me with the opportunity to play at the University of Alabama. Under your guidance, I've not only evolved as a player, but I've also become a better individual."

Braswell will not likely be the last player to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft on the Alabama roster. More are expected to make their decisions known soon.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 15.

With Turner and Braswell gone, Alabama will have to turn to others to fill those edge rusher spots. It has some talented young players such as Keon Keeley and it has a veteran in Quandarrius Robinson. The transfer portal could also be an option.

