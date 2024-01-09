Alabama football early 2024 rankings: Where is Crimson Tide picked in top 25 for next season?

Alabama's season did not end the way it wanted, but college football is a year-round cycle.

With Michigan defeating Washington to secure a national championship Monday, it's time to look ahead to the 2024 college football seaosn, which promises to be another big campaign for the Tide.

There is no indication Nick Saban won't be back on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa, and the Alabama recruiting class is No. 2 in the country behind Georgia based on 247Sports' Composite rankings. Among those recruits is quarterback Julian Sayin, but incumbent QB Jalen Milroe will also be back in tow.

REQUIRED READING: Where Alabama football ranks in final top 25 coaches poll of 2023 season

One of the question marks is now at defensive coordinator, with Kevin Steele reportedly retiring. That said, coordinator talent flocks to Alabama, particularly on the defensive side, so don't bank on Alabama missing a beat in that department. Even though Alabama loses some high-level defensive talent in Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner and Terrion Arnold, the Tide's "next-man-up" mentality should apply.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Alabama and Georgia are considered to be on a shortlist of contenders next season. The Crimson Tide is considered to be a top-five team universally, and even has a No. 1 nod in some of the industry's "way-too-early" top 25 polls.

The 12-team playoff next season also continues to pave a path for Alabama, although the full ripples of that aren't yet known. Will the expansion mean more parity across the college football landscape? Or will we return to an era of SEC dominance.

Those questions won't become clear until much later. But for the time being, Alabama figures to be a serious threat moving forward.

COLUMN: Alabama football avoids transfer portal gut punch once again. Until it doesn't | Goodbread

Alabama early top 25 rankings for 2024

Here’s where the Crimson Tide is placed in various early top-25 rankings for the 2024 college football season: Saban's team ranks no lower than No. 4 among industry leaders, and has a top ranking nod from Yahoo Sports. Alabama has a consensus ranking of No. 2 overall.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football rankings: Where Tide ranks in early 2024 top 25 polls