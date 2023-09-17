Alabama football drops to No. 13 in Week 4 AP Poll

Despite a two-touchdown victory, it felt like Alabama’s victory against the USF Bulls yesterday was one of the poorest games of the Nick Saban era, at least on the offensive side of the ball. The Tide didn’t find the endzone until the second half against a USF team that won just one game a season ago. The Tide has now seen three quarterbacks take significant snaps with none of the options separating themselves from the pack. However, the sky isn’t falling and there were some good things to take away with the first being all wins count the same.

Running back Roydell Williams looks like a guy that OC Tommy Rees can rely on to carry the rock 20-25 times a game as he went for 129 yards and a score while averaging 7.6 yards a carry. In hindsight, the defense played pretty as well as they only surrendered three points on the afternoon, and the only reason that happened was due to a muffed punt from the Alabama special teams unit.

Even though Alabama survived with a victory, it was reasonable to expect they might drop a bit in the AP Poll after back-to-back poor showings. The Week 4 AP Poll dropped the Crimson Tide three spots to No. 13 in the rankings. Ole Miss moved up to No. 15 after a win over Georgia Tech yesterday setting up for Top 15 showdown in Tuscaloosa next weekend.

Georgia and Michigan still hold the top two spots in the Poll, but Texas jumped Florida State after the Seminoles poor showing against Boston College. The USC Trojans round out the top five behind the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

