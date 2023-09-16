Alabama football DL Jaheim Oatis in a walking boot during warm-ups for USF game

TAMPA − One of Alabama football's most talented defensive linemen, sophomore Jaheim Oatis, was in a walking boot, appearing highly unlikely to play Saturday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium as the Crimson Tide loosened up during pre-game ahead of its game against the University of South Florida.

Oatis, who contributed heavily on Alabama's 2022 defensive line as a freshman, wore the boot on his left ankle as he roamed Alabama's half of the field speaking with teammates. Oatis has made seven tackles and broken up one pass through two games this season. Senior Tim Smith is listed as second-team at Oatis' defensive end position on Alabama's pre-game depth chart.

Alabama coach Nick Saban made no mention of Oatis during his pre-game comments on Crimson Tide Sports Network.

