Alabama football defense is under pressure to create pressure. What needs to change?

Nick Saban barely answered the question postgame Saturday before he quickly transitioned to something else on his mind.

He was asked about what led to lapses in pass protection in the loss to the Longhorns. Saban replied with two sentences on pass protection before abruptly transitioning to defense.

"We didn’t get any pressure on their quarterback," Saban said. "We’re trying to play so we could cover their receivers and rush four guys, and we didn’t affect him at all. The third down stuff that we did do, they did a good job of moving the pocket, picking us and playing man to man. So we didn’t do a very good job of affecting their quarterback, and we've just got to do better."

Zero sacks, two hits, four hurries and six total pressures, per Pro Football Focus' charting. That's all Alabama mustered defensively.

Texas, meanwhile, had five sacks, five hits, 17 hurries and 27 total pressures. Yes, 27. The two defensive fronts couldn't have been more different.

As a result, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers picked the Alabama secondary apart. He finished with 349 yards on 24 of 38 attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Crimson Tide defensive backs could have played better, but guarding Texas' strong receiver group while Ewers could sit back and wait for one to get open is not a formula for winning.

Of course, it doesn't take a highly-trained football mind to know Alabama had troubles getting after the quarterback. The better question is, how does the Crimson Tide wake the pass rush up against Power 5 competition?

That's one of the foremost questions. It probably won't be answered until next week against Ole Miss. For this week, No. 10 Alabama (1-1) gets ready to face South Florida (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Here's what Alabama players have said when asked how Alabama can affect the quarterback more moving forward.

Linebacker Dallas Turner: "Put more pressure on the quarterback. Schemes that we can put, pressures that we can put. All types of stuff. Everything needs to be worked on."

Defensive back Malachi Moore: "I guess call more blitzes."

Defensive end Justin Eboigbe: "They came out with seven, eight man protection. It's just a lot of snatching shoulders, being more aggressive that way."

Chris Braswell, who led the team with two pressures, was the closest to a sack as he reached Ewers right as he got rid of the ball. Still, he couldn't get him down. And that's pretty much the closest Alabama got all game.

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell (41) hits Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) as he trows at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The easy solution is to say the Crimson Tide needs to blitz more, and maybe that has some truth. But that leaves you vulnerable if you can't get to the quarterback because extra defenders are getting after the quarterback and not covering pass-catchers. When Alabama blitzed Saturday and brought more than four, it didn't work.

If simply calling more blitzes doesn't generate pressure, what else can be done?

Continuing to coach rushers up in how to improve in technique and best win one-on-one battles has to be at the top of the list. The more tools defensive linemen and linebackers can add to their pass-rush arsenal, the better. Another solution could be trying to find ways to rotate in fresh pass rushers more often such as linebacker Quandarrius Robinson and defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham. Of course, offenses that run hurry up can make it difficult to rotate in fresh players.

No matter what the solution is, Alabama has to affect the quarterback better than it did against Texas. Otherwise, the defense could be in for a long season.

"There's going to be games like this," Eboigbe said. "You've got to find a way. You've got to find a way."

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football defense under pressure to create pressure