Alabama football’s A-Day spring game date revealed

In the heat of the offseason, college football fans always look forward to their respective team’s spring game, which gives fans an opportunity to see players and coaches take the field in preparation for the fall. For Alabama, the A-Day spring game will take place on April 13.

For the last 17 years, fans have flocked to Tuscaloosa to see head coach Nick Saban take the field while the Crimson Tide scrimmage. Gone are the days of Saban roaming the backfield in a brightly-colored suit, as the legendary head coach recently retired.

Now, fans from across the country will get to see a new face at the helm of the historic program. Kalen DeBoer will have an opportunity to impress fans and media members alike in mid-April, as he enters a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time as Alabama’s head coach.

