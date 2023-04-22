Alabama football A-Day score: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama football is participating in A-Day on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium as the wrap up to spring practices. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made clear not to read entirely into who's with which team, though.

Sure, the overall first-team offense will be facing the first-team defense and the same holds true for the second group of each. But each group is not absolute, according to Saban.

"We split up the squads in A-Day so we get maximum reps for most of the players, which does not really mean the entire first team is on one team and the entire first team is on the other team," Saban said Thursday. "It means if we have certain guys at certain positions, we can manipulate them around to get reps for those guys by playing more of the game because we split the squads up that way, then that’s the way we do it."

How the reps are split between quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson is of the highest interest heading into the game with the duo competing to replace Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Newcomers to watch include freshman running back Justice Haynes and safety Caleb Downs as well as junior college transfer receiver Malik Benson.

What time, channel is Alabama football game on for A-Day?

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Alabama football A-Day score: live updates

