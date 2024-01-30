Alabama football A-Day 2024 date set, plus homecoming game date announced

Alabama football has announced the date for the first A-Day game of Kalen DeBoer's tenure.

The Crimson Tide will hold the annual spring game on Saturday, April 13, UA announced Tuesday.

Alabama also announced it will face Missouri for its homecoming game on Oct. 26. The Crimson Tide is 88-13-1 in homecoming games.

This season will mark the first since 2006 that Nick Saban wasn't leading the Crimson Tide. The legendary coach announced his retirement on Jan. 10, and DeBoer, the former Washington coach, was hired two days later. DeBoer had just coached the Huskies in the College Football Playoff championship game the previous Monday.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Time to panic about Alabama football roster? Here's another idea

Now, DeBoer has the challenge of replacing the only coach to have won seven national championships in his career, six at Alabama and one at LSU. DeBoer knows a thing or two about winning, though. He has a 104-12 record over his coaching career that spans stops at Sioux Falls (NAIA), Fresno State and Washington.

A-Day will be the 15th and final practice for the spring. Then on April 15, the spring transfer portal window will open until April 30.

That will be an opportunity for Alabama to have more opportunity to add potential transfers. When Saban retired, much of the current SEC-level players had already made decisions out of the portal.

When is Alabama football A-Day 2024?

Alabama will hold its spring game on April 13, 2024.

Who will Alabama football play for homecoming 2024?

The Crimson Tide will face Missouri on Oct. 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football A-Day 2024 date, homecoming game announced