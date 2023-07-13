Which Alabama football d-lineman will have greatest impact in 2023? Examining candidates

For Alabama football’s defense to thrive, stout defensive line play will be a key ingredient.

The group experienced a bit of a shakeup with Jamil Burroughs seeking a transfer this summer. He could have played a key role in the group. Still, there are plenty of intriguing names who could make an impact in 2023.

Who could have the greatest impact on the defensive line? Here’s a look at some of the candidates.

Jaheim Oatis, sophomore

The defensive tackle has been talked about plenty since arriving in Tuscaloosa because of his significant weight loss; he lost about 100 pounds, after all. But there are multitude reasons to mention him.

Even with his weight loss, he's still a menacing behemoth who has a chance to be the most imposing defensive lineman on the roster.

Oatis made an impact as a co-starter with DJ Dale at nose tackle in 2022. Now, Oatis has a shot to be the sole starter and wreak havoc from the inside of the defense.

He had the second-best missed tackle percentage among regulars on the Alabama defense last season. Oatis missed 3.6% of tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. That was second only to defensive back Brian Branch (3.3%). The next closest was cornerback Terrion Arnold at 8.5%.

Oatis’ potential is high; if he can realize it, his success will have a ripple effect on the rest of the defense. If he can consistently win battles on the line of scrimmage, that will free up Alabama’s athlete linebackers and elite secondary to make plays.

Thrive in the middle of the defense, and Oatis has a chance to have the greatest impact of any defensive lineman on the roster in 2023.

Justin Eboigbe, redshirt senior

The defensive line lost some senior leadership with the departure of Dale and Byron Young to the pros. That leaves a void, and Eboigbe sits in a prime spot to fill it.

He’s fresh off a serious neck injury that cut his 2022 season short, but Eboigbe figures to make the most of the 2023 season. When he spoke in the spring, he exuded gratitude to have a chance to play football for Alabama again.

"You never know what’s going to happen," Eboigbe said. "Every play, every practice, every time we work out, you should be grateful for that because you never know when that opportunity is going to cease."

If Eboigbe can return to form and grab one of the starting spots at defensive end, he has a chance to be an important player for the defense. His leadership might be most key, though.

Tim Smith, senior

The experience is there. Smith added seven starts during his junior season after two during his sophomore season. The biggest question for the former five-star defensive lineman is whether he can break out this season and become a force up front.

He’s been a contributor at times, but if he can find his way to consistently dominate, that will go a long way in making an impact for the defense.

Jah-Marien Latham, redshirt junior

He didn’t start any games in 2022, but Latham wasn’t far behind Oatis, Dale and Burroughs in pressure he created.

PFF charted Latham with nine total. By comparison, Smith finished with three pressures. Oatis tallied 11 while Dale and Burroughs had 14.

Latham played the fewest snaps, though, with 116 snaps.

Defensive line isn’t only about pressure created. Part of the job is creating opportunities for the edge rushers to get to the quarterback as well as taking up blockers in the run game. Still, that pressure production from Latham in limited snaps shows some promise.

He might be in line for a bigger impact in 2023.

Damon Payne Jr. is in a similar spot and is another name to watch.

Another freshman?

After Oatis earned a regular spot on the defense in 2022 as a freshman, perhaps someone else could do the same this season.

James Smith figures to have the best shot of the newbies. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the No. 41 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 5 defensive lineman overall.

Other freshman additions on the defensive line include Jordan Renaud, Hunter Osborne and Edric Hill.

