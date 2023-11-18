Alabama football crushes Chattanooga 66-10, improves to 10-1

Alabama football’s College Football Playoff hopes survive another week after the Crimson Tide dominated FCS opponent, Chattanooga, for a full four quarters in Tuscaloosa with a final score of 66-10.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe had another strong performance, despite only playing through two quarters. He recorded 13 completions on 16 attempts for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Simpson also saw serious action, as did Tre freshman Dylan Lonergan.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton proved why he’s the Tide’s No. 1 pass catcher, as he reeled in three passes for a total of 105 yards and a single touchdown.

The Kevin Steele-led defense held its own, only allowing two scores and a few chunk plays worth more than a handful of yards.

Alabama now looks ahead to next week’s Iron Bowl matchup on the road against Auburn.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season comes to a close.

