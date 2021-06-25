Alabama football countdown: 71 days until kickoff

We have finally done it. We are officially under 100 days until the Alabama Crimson Tide are back on a football field. After another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company are looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. on Sept. 4. With it now being June 25, we are now 71 days away from the start!

Junior offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt will wear the No. 71 for the third straight season. And with the Crimson Tide losing three of its big men up front, the former four-star prospect will have an opportunity to earn a starting job in fall camp.

If he comes up short in that quest, Dalcourt will continue to make a valuable depth piece on the interior of Alabama’s offensive line. He’s been praised multiple times by the coaching staff through his first two seasons, so there is hope that he can take the next step in 2021.

In the past, other former standout offensive linemen have worn the No. 71, including Cyrus Kouandjio and Andre Smith. Both of which were selected early in their respective NFL drafts.

Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt (71) before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

More Football!