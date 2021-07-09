Alabama football countdown: 57 days until kickoff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clint Lamb
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 9, we are now only 57 days away from the start of the season!

RELATED: Alabama football countdown: 58 days until kickoff

At this time, no one is wearing the No. 57. As a true freshman in 2020, Javion Cohen wore it, but the second-year offensive lineman switched to the No. 70 after the departure of Alex Leatherwood to the NFL.

The most notable name to ever wear the number — at least during the Saban era — is none other than former defensive lineman Marcell Dareus. He’s one of the all-time best players at his position in Alabama history, and that helped him become a top-3 pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

He then proceeded to spend nine season in the NFL from 2011 to 2019. His first 6.5 seasons were with the team that drafted him, the Buffalo Bills, while his spent 2.5 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is currently a free agent.

Marcell Dareus
Marcell Dareus

Nov 6, 2010; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (57) rushes against LSU Tigers offensive tackle Greg Shaw (75) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Alabama 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

RELATED: Alabama football countdown: 59 days until kickoff

2021 Alabama football schedule

  • Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

  • Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

  • Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

  • Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

  • Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

  • Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

More Football

Alabama football countdown: 58 days until kickoff

4 Alabama players named in PFF's top-50 best for 2021 season

BAMA BEAT: Postion breakdowns: OLB + NIL discussion (Ep. 408)

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Bill O'Brien

    Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today we continue the series with Bill O’Brien, who will be entering his first season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. O’Brien is known for having orchestrated offenses around Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson in the NFL.

  • Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Pete Golding

    Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today we continue the series with Pete Golding, who will be entering his fourth season with the Crimson Tide and third as the team’s defensive coordinator. Click the video above for a breakdown of Golding.

  • England at Euro 2020 - is COVID coming home?

    "Football's coming home" is the chant England soccer fans sing at Euro 2020, but if it is, it might bring coronavirus with it.That was the warning from medical experts this week as England prepared to face Italy in Sunday's (July 11) final, which thousands of fans are due to attend.Denis Kinane is an immunologist."I think we should be doing more, we should be refraining from hugging as much as we're doing. I can understand it. I can understand the the whole emotion of it and also I think that it would have been nicer if a lot of the fans that we saw coming back from the game etc were donning their masks."England is facing a new wave of COVID-19 cases and Italy has also seen cases picking up.Epidemiologists in both countries warn that Euro 2020 might be helping it spread among younger, mainly male, adults.London's Wembley Stadium has hosted two semi-finals with crowds of around 60,000 people at each game.The matches were so-called "pilot events", where supporters must test negative or be fully vaccinated on entering Wembley.Germany has questioned the decision by European soccer's governing body UEFA to allow bigger crowds in stadiums.While the World Health Organization said it is important to look beyond arenas into pubs and bars where people gather to watch the games.Keith Still is a professor from Suffolk University."So that's the scary thing, though the stadiums are being managed, the fact we now have a whole nation celebrating and rightly so, it's scary because these fan zone areas are not regulated in the same way and they do involve large crowds gathering and celebrating."British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged fans this week to support England "enthusiastically but in a responsible way".But many England fans could barely contain their excitement on Wednesday (July 7) as their national team reached a first major soccer final in 55 years.Supporters were pictured filling bars, streets and even climbing on top of a London bus after England's 2-1 win over Denmark.

  • Biden aims for Canadian prescription imports in new drug price executive order

    President Joe Biden will direct the Food and Drug Administration to work with states on developing a plan to import cheaper versions of prescription drugs from Canada, a controversial move that fizzled under the Trump administration.

  • The Supreme Court gave Texas Republicans a boost as the state legislature takes up hotly-contested voting bills

    Texas lawmakers are gearing up for a new fight over reviving election legislation that Democrats blocked by walking out of the chamber.

  • Harrison Smith: I don’t plan to leave Vikings, but the NFL is the NFL

    Vikings safety Harrison Smith said recently that he’s “going to look at those things and see what we can do” about extending his stay with the team now that he’s in the final year of his contract. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Vikings teammate Patrick Peterson, Smith [more]

  • Saquon Barkley named Giants’ biggest draft mistake of past five years

    Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.

  • NABJ 'outraged' after Rachel Nichols video, demands meeting with Disney, ESPN execs

    NABJ has requested a meeting with executives Disney and ESPN while expressing "outrage" over a recent New York Times report.

  • Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana

    The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]

  • Scottish Open hit by bizarre incident as spectator takes club out of Rory McIlroy's bag at tee box

    The second round of the Scottish Open experienced a bizarre and troubling start here when a spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag. As McIlroy and world No 1 Jon Rahm looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Inevitably, there will be questions posed about the security at this $7 million event. This is the first time that fans have been allowed in to watch a British golf event since the pan

  • Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall on the move again

    Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall will transfer again, this time out of the Big 12.

  • WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill races Packers RB Aaron Jones

    #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill raced #Packers RB Aaron Jones and issued a challenge to #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf.

  • Olympian Gabby Thomas says Black boycott of games ‘really hurts’

    Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,” Thomas tweeted on Tuesday. This comes in response to people saying they would boycott the Tokyo Olympics after sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was controversially banned from the games due to a positive test for marijuana.

  • Penn State’s Class of 2022 is now ranked No. 2

    Penn State's latest recruiting efforts continue to pay off in a big way in the recruiting rankings for 2022

  • Big Ten Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

    The College Football News Big Ten preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

  • Jon Rahm admits ego got in the way for his opening tee shot at Scottish Open

    Rahm was announced on the first tee as the US Open champion, Race to Dubai leader and world number one.

  • 8 ridiculous Conor McGregor quotes from his interview with Stephen A. Smith | Opinion

    Something about the words coming out of Conor McGregor's mouth in the lead-up to UFC 264 just don't sound right.

  • Who's gonna stop Jon Rahm? He's leading again at the Scottish Open

    Jon Rahm poured it on again Friday at the Scottish Open, going out in 29 and opening up a two-shot lead at the Renaissance Club.

  • Mike Hill says he was told he was ‘too ghetto’ for promotion at ESPN

    Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.

  • ESPN analyst expects Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be benched this season

    The latest hot take from Mike Tannenbaum about Ben Roethlisberger is a doozy.