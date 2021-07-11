Alabama football countdown: 56 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 10, we are now only 56 days away from the start of the season!

Sophomore offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin out of Buford, Ga. currently wears the No. 56 for Alabama. After being a three-star prospect coming out of high school, McLaughlin didn’t see much action during his first season in Tuscaloosa.

He will add to the depth on the interior this upcoming season, however, including at center and guard.

The most notable player to wear the No. 56 during the Saban era is former outside linebacker Tim Williams. After only 1.5 sacks over his first two seasons, he went on to have 18.5 sacks over his last two en route to being a third-round NFL draft pick back 2017.

Oct 22, 2016; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Tim Williams (56) reacts after sacking the Texas A&M Aggies quarterback at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

