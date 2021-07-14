Alabama football countdown: 52 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 14, we are now only 52 days away from the start of the season!

This will be the third season that now redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has worn the No. 52 for Alabama. After spending his first couple of seasons working in a limited, rotational role, the 6-foot-4, 289-pounder is now looking to move into a more consistent role.

He’ll be facing steep competition along the Crimson Tide’s defensive front, however. As a former four-star, top-200 prospect, Ingraham has the talent to compete though.

Another player who has worn the number during the Saban era is former offensive lineman Alfred McCullough out of Athens High School in north Alabama. He wore it from 2008-12.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (52) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

