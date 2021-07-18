Alabama football countdown: 48 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 17, we are now only 49 days away from the start of the season!

Phidarian Mathis has been wearing the No. 48 for Alabama over the last four seasons. Now entering his redshirt senior year, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive lineman out of Wisner, La. is one of the most experienced players up front for the Crimson Tide.

Over the last three seasons, he’s played in 32 games, racking up 76 total tackles, 5.5 of them for a loss and 1.5 sacks to go along with three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Alabama is deep along the defensive line, but Mathis will be relied on heavily, maybe even as a potential starter. Expect increases to those career totals as he finishes off a solid career in Tuscaloosa.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Phidarian Mathis #48 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

