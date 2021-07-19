Alabama football countdown: 47 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 19, we are now only 47 days away from the start of the season!

Junior defensive lineman Byron Young is wearing the No. 47 for Alabama, and has for the last two seasons. The Laurel, Miss. native became a part of the rotation as true freshman, even getting five starts.

That success continued into 2020, as Young finished with with career-highs in tackles (26) and tackles for loss (5.5). In two seasons, he’s had 49 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, making him a valuable part of the Tide’s deep rotation along their defensive front.

Young isn’t the only one to wear the number during the Saban era though. We’ve also seen former outside linebacker Xzavier Dickson wear it as well. We also can’t forget the original No. 47 during the Saban era, Ezekiel Knight.

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates after a sack against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

