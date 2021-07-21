Alabama football countdown: 45 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 21, we are now only 45 days away from the start of the season!

True freshman tight end Robbie Ouzts, a three-star prospect out of Rock Hill, S.C., is now wearing the No. 45 for Alabama.

With Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu topping the depth chart, it’s unlikely that we see significant contributions from Ouzts in Year 1, but he’s an excellent development prospect at the tight end position.

The most notable player to ever wear the No. 45 during the Saban era is none other than former offensive Swiss Army knife Jalston Fowler. After coming to Tuscaloosa as a running back out of Vigor down in Mobile, Fowler played mostly fullback. But he also had the ability to take carries and even play some move tight end.

Fowler was at Alabama from 2010 to 2014.

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

