Alabama football countdown: 44 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 22, we are now only 44 days away from the start of the season!

Two walk-on players are currently wearing the No. 44 for Alabama, one on offense and the other on defense. The first is linebacker Christian Johnson, a freshman out of Flowery Branch, Ga. The other is sophomore tight end Charlie Skehan out of Columbia, S.C.

Prior to those guys, former four-star outside linebacker Kevin Harris II wore it, but he entered the transfer portal and is now finishing his career at Georgia Tech.

Oddly enough, the most established player to wear the number is former defensive lineman/tight end/H-back Dakota Ball, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2012-16. Levi Wallace wore it briefly, but then he switched to the No. 39.

Ball actually began his career wearing the No. 94, but once he started playing some offense later on, he made the switch to No. 44. Others to wear it includes former tight end Kedrick James and former defensive lineman LaMichael Fanning.

TUSCALOOSA, AL – SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Ferguson #7 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers prepares to be sacked by Dakota Ball #44 and Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

