Alabama football countdown: 42 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 24, we are now only 42 days away from the start of the season!

Two players are currently wearing the No. 42 for Alabama.

One is walk-on defensive back Sam Reed out of Mountain Brook. The other of course is senior linebacker Jaylen Moody, who is squarely in the competition to start next to Christian Harris.

Newly added Henry To’o To’o will be stiff competition, but we should see both players see significant action in 2021. Moody has been spectacular when filling in at the spot, and he had an excellent spring as well.

It’s a good problem to have if you’re Alabama.

Jaylen Moody-Alabama football

Linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) scores a touchdown on an interception during second half action in the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday April 13, 2019. Bama24. Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

