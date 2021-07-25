Alabama football countdown: 41 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 25, we are now only 41 days away from the start of the season!

RELATED: Alabama football countdown: 42 days until kickoff

Sophomore outside linebacker Chris Braswell will once again wear the No. 41 for Alabama. The former five-star talent didn’t make an immediate impact in Tuscaloosa, but many are expecting a sizable leap to at least a relied on contributor in Year 2.

At some point, Braswell should strive to become as impactful — or maybe even more impactful — than another former outside linebacker who wore the No. 41, Courtney Upshaw.

After a successful career in Tuscaloosa from 2009-12, the Eufaula, Ala. product became an early second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 NFL draft. From there, Upshaw helped them become a Super Bowl winner.

Nov 26, 2011; Auburn, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Courtney Upshaw (41) pursues Auburn Tigers quarterback Kiehl Frazier (10) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tide defeated the Tigers 42-14. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

RELATED: Alabama football countdown: 43 days until kickoff

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.