Alabama football countdown: 40 days until kickoff

The return of college football is quickly approaching, folks. After yet another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company will be looking for a repeat performance in 2021.

Despite key losses, the Crimson Tide is well positioned to do just that.

The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, Ga. set for Sept. 4. And with it now being July 26, we are now only 40 days away from the start of the season!

RELATED: Alabama football countdown: 41 days until kickoff

No one is wearing the No. 40 at this time for Alabama. Most recently, it was worn by former linebacker/part-time fullback Joshua McMillon. He was a graduate student getting a rare sixth year of eligibility for the Crimson Tide.

We also saw former walk-on tight end Giles Amos wear the number for multiple seasons, with the most recent one coming back in 2019. The original No. 40 — at least during the Saban era — was former tight end/fullback Baron Huber.

He played for the Crimson Tide from 2006-09.

Joshua McMillon-Alabama football

Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon (40) during second half action in the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday April 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

RELATED: Alabama football countdown: 42 days until kickoff

2021 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Miami Hurricanes (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer Bears (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 18 at Florida Gators (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M Aggies (College Station, Tex.)

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville, Miss.)

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 6 vs. LSU Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 27 at Auburn Tigers (Auburn, Ala.)

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.