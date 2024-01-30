Alabama football commit Ryan Williams named ASWA Mr. Football for consecutive year

Alabama football commit Ryan Williams was named Alabama's Mr. Football for the second straight season at the 2023 Mr. Football & Players of the Year Banquet on Tuesday in Montgomery.

Saraland’s Ryan Williams is named 2023 Alabama Mr. Football during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s players of the year banquet at Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The five-star becomes the first two-time Mr. Football winner in history. Last year, he was the first sophomore to be named Mr. Football. Williams was also named the Class 6A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.

Saraland WR Ryan Williams named first two-time Alabama Mr. Football winner pic.twitter.com/sOsfaaobdn — Jerry Humphrey III (@Jerryhump3) January 30, 2024

Two other Alabama football commits were named Back of the Year or Lineman of the Year for their respective classifications: three-star tight end Jay Lindsey from Patrician Academy was named the AISA Lineman of the Year and three-star linebacker QB Reese out of Ramsay was named the 5A Lineman of the Year.

Alabama football's Jaylen Mbakwe out of Clay-Chalkville was also up for the Class 6A Back of the Year award, along with Isaia Faga out of Central Phenix City, who was up for the Class 7A Lineman of the Year. Both Mbakwe and Faga are early enrollees for the Crimson Tide in the 2024 class.

