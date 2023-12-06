Alabama football commit and Mr. Football winner Amari Jefferson, relieved Tide in CFP

Being an Alabama football commitment, Baylor standout Amari Jefferson would love to say that he was 100% confident that the Crimson Tide were going to be among the four teams included in the College Football Playoff.

In order for it to even take place, the Tide had to beat previously No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game. It indeed happened.

The truth is, Jefferson was a little nervous as he watched the College Football Playoff selection show Sunday.

"I thought it would be about 50-50," said Jefferson, who was selected the 2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football for Division II-AAA Tuesday at Nissan Stadium. "I wasn't sure if the committee would move Alabama all the way to No. 4 from No. 8. And I know that's tough for Florida State to be out because that's a good team."

Jefferson was in Atlanta, at the conference title game, watching the Tide's 27-24 win over the Bulldogs. Three days later he was accepting a Mr. Football award he felt could have included two of his teammates as finalists.

"There were a lot of great players up for this award," Jefferson said. "And there's a lot of great players on our team that could have been up for this award. I think we have three of the best players in the state with (tight end and Ohio State commit) Max (LeBlanc) and (Vanderbilt commit) Whit (Muschamp)."

Jefferson had 210 yards receiving in Baylor's 34-28 state championship loss to McCallie last week. He was two yards shy of tying a championship game record for most receiving yards. He said the loss stuck with him the next day but Saturday's trip to Atlanta helped him let go.

Division II Class AAA Mr. Football Award winner Amari Jefferson heads into the Titans’ locker room during the Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

"It was a great environment and really fun and intense game," Jefferson said. "I was glad to see two of the top teams in college football battle it out and then to wake up on Sunday with a little bit of nerves."

Jefferson will resume his baseball career at Baylor this spring before leaving for Tuscaloosa in the summer.

Baylor football coach Eric Kimrey said he's anxious to watch Jefferson blossom into a full-fledged SEC wide receiver next year.

"What's scary is we don't know Amari's ceiling," Kimrey said. "He spends half his time playing baseball but when he gets inside that (Alabama) program, it's going to be scary to see him grow. He's only been playing (wide receiver) for a couple of years and his speed is deceptive. You don't realize how fast he is until you watch film and see every (defender) taking the wrong angle."

"He's got incredible hand-eye coordination. He can track the ball at an elite level and you can tell he's a centerfielder."

