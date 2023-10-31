Alabama football College Football Playoff rankings: Where is Tide in first CFP poll of 2023

The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, and Alabama football is ranked No. 8.

The CFP began its weekly rankings Tuesday and will continue up until the playoff starts. The Crimson Tide is looking to avoid missing out on the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year. Alabama has only been left out of the four-team field twice in its history (2019 and 2022).

Alabama has wins over No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide's lone loss has been to Texas, who was No. 7 in the initial CFP rankings.

Other ranked teams from the SEC are No. 2 Georgia, No. 12 Missouri and No. 14 LSU, whom Alabama plays this week.

The margin for error for Alabama to make the playoff is slim. No two-loss team has ever been included in the four-team field. So the Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) likely cannot lose another game if it wants to have a shot at winning the College Football Playoff championship.

Alabama will next face LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game could determine the SEC West champion.

The College Football Playoff is set to expand to 12 teams starting with the 2024 postseason, so this will be the final season where a team has to be in the top four to have a shot at winning a national championship.

