Alabama football College Football Playoff rankings: Where is Tide in Nov. 14 CFP poll?

Another week, another set of College Football Playoff rankings that shows Alabama football has some ground to make up if it wants to be part of the CFP.

Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC) keeps winning, but it still isn't part of the four-team playoff, per the latest rankings. The problem for the Crimson Tide is other teams keep winning, too.

So, Alabama is still ranked No. 8 behind the likes of No. 7 Texas, No. 6 Oregon, No. 5 Washington and others.

The Crimson Tide still might need some help, but it must win out. That much is certain. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP. In the way of winning out will be Georgia. Win that game, and Alabama might find its way into the playoff as a one-loss SEC Champion.

Alabama has a strong resume, with wins over ranked teams in No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee. A win over Georgia in Atlanta in three weeks will give the Crimson Tide a win unlike any other playoff resume.

Whether Alabama reaches the playoff or not, the playoff has basically already started for the Crimson Tide.

"I feel like this team really knows that we can’t lose another game, and I feel like that helps us a lot, in a way, just to know that we’re basically playing an elimination game every week," defensive back Malachi Moore said before the Kentucky game. "So that’s kind of how we approach, and that’s why we have to be so focused on details and making sure we prepare the right way and just not allowing that to happen again.”

Next up is a game against Chattanooga on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+) at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the regular season wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 25 (2:30 p.m., CBS) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama football players have been coachable. No wonder Nick Saban is having fun

NICK SABAN: Should Nick Saban win SEC coach of the year? Alabama football coach in four-man race

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: College Football Playoff rankings: Where Alabama football ranks Nov. 14