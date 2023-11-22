Alabama football College Football Playoff rankings: CFP poll before Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl draws near, and the latest College Football Playoff rankings have dropped. Alabama football's spot in the CFP rankings once again hasn't changed this week.

Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) remains in the No. 8 spot in the playoff rankings heading into the final week of the regular season. Texas, Oregon and Washington all keep winning and all remain in higher spots than Nick Saban's squad.

Whether the Crimson Tide will need help to make the playoff remains to be seen. If Alabama wins out, that would likely give it the strongest resume of any team in college football if the Crimson Tide beats No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama would also have wins over ranked teams in No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 14 LSU and No. 21 Tennessee.

But if Alabama loses to Auburn (6-5, 3-4) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) in the Iron Bowl, it won't matter. No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide is looking to avoid missing out on the four-team playoff for the second year in a row. Alabama has only missed the CFP twice in its history.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: College Football Playoff rankings: Where Tide ranks Nov. 21