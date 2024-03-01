Alabama football coaching staff 2024 under Kalen DeBoer announced

Kalen DeBoer has finalized his Alabama football coaching staff for 2024.

The Crimson Tide officially announced the new staff, which includes two former FBS head coaches as well as a few returning members from Nick Saban's coaching staff and a couple of former Washington assistants.

DeBoer was hired Jan. 12, two days after Saban retired after 17 seasons with Alabama. DeBoer left Washington where he was fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game.

As Alabama gets ready for the 2024 season, here's a look at the first coaching staff under DeBoer.

Alabama football coaching staff 2024

Head coach: Ryan DeBoer (Washington head coach)

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Nick Sheridan (Washington tight ends coach)

Defensive coordinator/inside linebackers: Kane Wommack (South Alabama head coach)

Assistant head coach/Running backs: Robert Gillespie (Alabama running backs coach)

Offensive line: Chris Kapilovic (Baylor offensive line coach)

Co-OC/Wide receivers: JaMarcus Shephard (Washington receivers coach)

Tight ends: Bryan Ellis (Georgia Southern offensive coordinator)

Associate head coach/defensive line: Freddie Roach (Alabama defensive line coach)

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs: Colin Hitschler (Wisconsin co-defensive coordinator/safeties)

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs: Maurice Linguist (Buffalo head coach)

Outside linebackers coach: Christian Robinson (Baylor inside linebackers coach)

