Alabama football coaching search fan poll: Who should replace Nick Saban?

Alabama football needs a new football coach for the first time since 2007.

Legendary coach Nick Saban called it a career after 17 seasons coaching the Crimson Tide and about a half century in coaching on Wednesday, announcing his retirement from coaching.

Now, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne must make a career-defining hire. He knew he would likely have this task when he took the job in 2017. Fast forward to 2024, and that day has arrived.

All kinds of names have been thrown out into the search from the moment Saban announced his retirement. Since then, some coaches such as Oregon's Dan Lanning and Texas' Steve Sarkisian have announced they are staying at their respective schools. Meanwhile, other coaches such as Washington's Kalen DeBoer, Florida State's Mike Norvell and others have picked up steam. DeBoer has been the coach with the Huskies for two seasons and is fresh off coaching in the national championship game.

Who do you want to be Alabama's next football coach?

Vote now.

