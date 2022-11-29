Alabama football coaches recognize 12 players following Iron Bowl win over Auburn
On Monday, following Alabama’s 49-27 win over their arch-rivals the Auburn Tigers, the Crimson Tide coaching staff selected a total of 12 members of the team as players of the week.
On offense, the coaching staff selected a total of seven players including star quarterback Bryce Young who accumulated over 300 yards passing on the day. The coaching staff also recognized all of the starting offensive linemen including Tyler Booker who splits time at guard with Javion Cohen.
The defense was represented by Will Anderson and Brian Branch while Ja’Corey Brooks, James Burnip, and Emmanuel Henderson got the nod with their roles on special teams.
Here is what the coaching staff credited each player with on Alabama’s official website rolltide.com.
The offensive line
Blocked for a Crimson Tide offense that produced 516 total yards and seven touchdowns on the day
Kept Bryce Young upright with zero sacks allowed while the junior threw for 343 yards and three scores
Opened holes for the Tide ground game to accumulate 173 yards and four touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per tote
Bryce Young
Put together another impressive performance, accounting for four touchdowns and 391 yards of total offense
Finished 20-of-31 passing for 343 yards and three touchdowns
Added five rushes for 48 yards and a score
Eclipsed the 3,000-yard marker with his showing against the Tigers to make him the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two separate seasons
Will Anderson
Spent the night in the Auburn backfield
Finished with five tackles, including three tackles for loss (-12 yards) and two sacks (-11 yards)
Also contributed two quarterback hurries, part of the Tide’s eight total as a unit
Brian Branch
Recorded eight tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)
Helped the Alabama secondary limit the Tigers to only 77 yards through the air on 11-of-23 passing
Ja'Corey Brooks (special teams)
Returned three kickoffs for 57 combined yards with a long of 24
Added a team-high tying four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown from his wide-receiver post
Totaled 133 all-purpose yards by day’s end, good for second on UA
James Burnip
Punted three times for 136 yards to average 45.3 yards per boot
Had a long punt of 47 that was muffed and eventually grabbed by UA for a huge turnover before halftime
Emmanuel Henderson (special teams)
Continued to make a significant contribution to the Tide’s coverage units
Finished with one tackle on kickoff coverage
