Alabama football coaches recognize 12 players following Iron Bowl win over Auburn

On Monday, following Alabama’s 49-27 win over their arch-rivals the Auburn Tigers, the Crimson Tide coaching staff selected a total of 12 members of the team as players of the week.

On offense, the coaching staff selected a total of seven players including star quarterback Bryce Young who accumulated over 300 yards passing on the day. The coaching staff also recognized all of the starting offensive linemen including Tyler Booker who splits time at guard with Javion Cohen.

The defense was represented by Will Anderson and Brian Branch while Ja’Corey Brooks, James Burnip, and Emmanuel Henderson got the nod with their roles on special teams.

Here is what the coaching staff credited each player with on Alabama’s official website rolltide.com.

The offensive line

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Blocked for a Crimson Tide offense that produced 516 total yards and seven touchdowns on the day

Kept Bryce Young upright with zero sacks allowed while the junior threw for 343 yards and three scores

Opened holes for the Tide ground game to accumulate 173 yards and four touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per tote

Bryce Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Put together another impressive performance, accounting for four touchdowns and 391 yards of total offense

Finished 20-of-31 passing for 343 yards and three touchdowns

Added five rushes for 48 yards and a score

Eclipsed the 3,000-yard marker with his showing against the Tigers to make him the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two separate seasons

Will Anderson

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Spent the night in the Auburn backfield

Finished with five tackles, including three tackles for loss (-12 yards) and two sacks (-11 yards)

Also contributed two quarterback hurries, part of the Tide’s eight total as a unit

Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Recorded eight tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)

Helped the Alabama secondary limit the Tigers to only 77 yards through the air on 11-of-23 passing

Ja'Corey Brooks (special teams)

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Returned three kickoffs for 57 combined yards with a long of 24

Added a team-high tying four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown from his wide-receiver post

Totaled 133 all-purpose yards by day’s end, good for second on UA

James Burnip

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Punted three times for 136 yards to average 45.3 yards per boot

Had a long punt of 47 that was muffed and eventually grabbed by UA for a huge turnover before halftime

Emmanuel Henderson (special teams)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Continued to make a significant contribution to the Tide’s coverage units

Finished with one tackle on kickoff coverage

