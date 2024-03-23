What Alabama football coaches and players said about star studded freshman defensive back group

Alabama football added three five-star defensive back recruits in the Class of 2024, headlined by in-state standout Jaylen Mbakwe.

The three include Mbakwe, cornerback Zabien Brown and safety Zavier Mincey. The class also includes four-star safeties Peyton Woodyard and Red Morgan and three-star legacy defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. All three of the five-stars and the rest of the group are on campus and going through spring practice.

While they haven't been able to talk to the media, as freshman, they have been making names for themselves on the practice field early in spring.

"First of all they are really talented," co-defensive coordinator and defensive back coach Colin Hitschler said. "It's fun to coach kids with a lot of talent but they are working extremely hard. As a group, they work together really well and put in the extra hours in the film room. Because of some of the situations that went on, they are getting a lot of reps with the ones and twos and they are taking advantage of it everyday. They are asking plays and they are fun to them watch out there."

That should be good news for Alabama, who saw former five-star defensive back Caleb Downs transfer to Ohio State. Both starting cornerbacks last year, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, are going through the NFL Draft process. That left Malachi Moore and Devonta Smith as the two leaders of the group. Smith talked Saturday about what that group could bring, even as soon as this season.

"Honestly, if I can give you the truth, every defensive back that we have has shown out this spring. Everyone has a chance, everyone been able to play and make plays. They all been phenomenal and that's the least that I can. If you're able to get out and watch a practice, you'll see just what I am talking about. We have a fantastic group from the corners to the safeties," Smith said.

Alabama also added Domani Jackson, a transfer from USC and Keon Sabb a transfer from Michigan to the defensive back group this offseason to add depth and experience to the group.

