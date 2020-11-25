Alabama football coach tests positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban is suffering from minor symptoms and will miss Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Auburn University.
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.
The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening despite having undergone emergency brain surgery over the weekend
The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.
New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.
The Buccaneers have a serious problem with the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady marriage. Here's how they can fix it.
The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.
Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.
Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.
The Celtics and Hornets have worked out a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward that would create a traded-player exception for Hayward, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The ESPN insider also noted the Hornets are on the hunt for a third team to take Nic Batum’s contract to avoid having to waive and stretch the veteran wing’s $27 million deal. The two teams have been in a holding pattern since Hayward announced his $120 million deal with Charlotte and subsequent decampment from the Celtics last week. Negotiating terms for the deal in the hopes of making the situation more palatable for both sides
The last time he signed a contract, Hassan Whiteside became the first player to go from a minimum salary one season to a max salary the next season.
DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
Los Angeles is not done tweaking its roster.
The Los Angeles Angels are heading into a period of renaissance in their hometown of Anaheim. For the immediate future, they have another new first-time general manager charged with building a winning team around eight-time All-Star centerfielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. For the long term, the real estate arm of Angels owner […]
Since the 2019 opening of Jordan's exclusive golf course, Grove XXIII, in Hobe Sound, Florida, MJ has been a consistent winner.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.
USWNT stars have competed to be "Charlie's bestie," and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O'Hara are leading the charge.