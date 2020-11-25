Alabama football coach tests positive for COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics and Hornets have worked out a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward that would create a traded-player exception for Hayward, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The ESPN insider also noted the Hornets are on the hunt for a third team to take Nic Batum’s contract to avoid having to waive and stretch the veteran wing’s $27 million deal. The two teams have been in a holding pattern since Hayward announced his $120 million deal with Charlotte and subsequent decampment from the Celtics last week. Negotiating terms for the deal in the hopes of making the situation more palatable for both sides