What Alabama football coach Nick Saban said about criticism from former players

Alabama football coach Nick Saban didn't know about the criticism of his program that his former players have leveled via social media in the wake of a 34-24 home loss to Texas, but upon being told Wednesday, he heartily agreed with the sentiment.

The Crimson Tide was beaten soundly along both lines of scrimmage, and Saban lost by double digits at home for the first time in 17 seasons at Alabama. Among the former players who've won championships, most of them under Saban, to express disappointment in what they saw, include Trent Richardson, Reggie Ragland and George Teague.

"I think we didn't play great. People get upset that we get criticized. But why wouldn't we get criticized if we don't play well? People call me and say, 'Man, this guy's a jerk for saying this about you. No, he really isn't. It's right. We didn't play good. I'm responsible for that," Saban said. ". ... So in the real world, when you don't perform, you don't produce, you probably get criticized. Sometimes get penalized. Some people lose their job when they don't perform well. That's maybe even worse than losing a game when you can't feed your family and your children and all that. Or can't make your house payment. I guess that's worse. I don't really know what the noise is. I haven't listened to one talk radio show, I haven't read one newspaper. I have been focusing 100% of my time on the next team that we play, the last game we played and what we need to do to fix that."

Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons rookie DeMarco Hellams, a starter at safety for Alabama last year, defended his former teammates.

The Crimson Tide visits South Florida Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT) in its first road game of the season.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Alabama coach Nick Saban said about criticism from former players