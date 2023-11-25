What Alabama football coach Nick Saban said at halftime of Iron Bowl

The 88th edition of the Iron Bowl saw an electric first half.

In a game that many expected Alabama football to dominate, the Crimson Tide held a tight 17-14 lead at halftime Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn's ground game gave Alabama's defense trouble, as the Tigers rushed for 181 yards in the half, only passing for 20. Alabama coach Nick Saban had some strong words for his team at halftime.

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban encourages Alabama Crimson Tide players as they warm up before the game with the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell relayed Saban's halftime message to his team on the broadcast. "What kind of passion do you have?" Saban asked his players, "How much do you want to win this game?" Dell added that Saban and his team were looking to stop the run and establish their game plan to play more settled and sound football.

Jalen Milroe passed for 176 yards, 68 of which came on a touchdown strike to a wide-open Jermaine Burton. Alabama added 96 yards on the ground for a total of 272 for the half. However, Alabama had two touchdowns called back due to penalties, which, according to Dell, Saban said absolutely could not happen if UA wants to finish the job.

