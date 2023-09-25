Alabama football coach Nick Saban admits it was “not smart’ to use shotgun at 1-yard line
Alabama football coach Nick Saban discusses a poor decision to use the shotgun formation on the Ole Miss 1-yard line
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to offer up his followers a random Taylor Swift video. Was it aimed at Nick Saban?
It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
