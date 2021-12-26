Alabama football coach Nick Saban updates status of two assistants ahead of Cotton Bowl

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone will be participating in practice and meetings over zoom but will be at Cotton Bowl.

On Wednesday it was announced that both O'Brien and Marrone tested had positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Saban said the two assistants will arrive in Arlington, Texas, on either Wednesday or Thursday. The No. 1 Crimson Tide (12-1) play Friday (2:30 p.m., ESPN) against No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0). The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal advances to the national championship game.

Starters: Alabama, Cincinnati built rosters with different recruiting styles. Here's a look at the starters

Four questions: Four questions we have about Alabama football heading into the College Football Playoff

More: On their 50th anniversary, Nick and Terry Saban — and 48 of their friends — share their love story

Both coaches are doing well according to Saban. Joe Pendry is working with the offensive line in Marrone's absence. No replacement for O'Brien was announced.

Pendry, who serves as an special assistant to the head coach, was the offensive line previously coach at Alabama from 2007-10.

No players have had to quarantine due to close contact with either coach. Alabama reentered their old COVID-19 protocols from last season.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban updates status of two Alabama football offensive coaches