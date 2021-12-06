Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes recruiting stop at Captain Shreve

Alabama coach Nick Saban poses with Captain Shreve senior Kendrick Law Jr.

Alabama coach Nick Saban made a recruiting visit to Captain Shreve Monday morning, spending time with Shreve principal Ginger Gustavson before talking with the Gators’ four-star athlete Kendrick Law Jr.

“I was star struck,” Gustavson said. “He has been so successful, and I’ve read a couple of his books. I’m an LSU, Saints and Louisiana fan, but anytime you can learn from the best, you take it.”

Gustavson said Saban asked her where she was from and indicated he was familiar with her hometown of Benton.

“He said that while he was at LSU, he went to the Palmetto Country Club in Benton for a fundraiser,” she said.

Saban posed for a photo with Gustavson, autographed a photo with “Roll Tide, Nick Saban,” then was escorted to the football area by coach Bryant Sepulvado.

