VESTAVIA HILLS – Alabama football coach Nick Saban is back from a trip to Italy, and the coach gained a new perspective on the reach of UA's image and brand. It's global, apparently, and Saban didn't see it coming.

"It's something to say about the brand that we have. An iconic brand, the Crimson Tide. We got Roll Tided in Venice, Florence, Rome, and the Amalfi Coast. It's every where I went," Saban said.

GOODBREAD: Alabama, the school America loves to hate, has a rare chance to capture hearts

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

GOING PRO: Charles Bediako plans to remain in NBA Draft, leave Alabama basketball | Report

Saban spoke prior to the start of the annual Nick's Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. His trip to Italy was also documented by fans, but for Saban, they weren't always fans of his.

"It said something about the brand, but I don't know what it says about me," he added. "I got a few jilts from other SEC fans. They didn't post that part."

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football coach Nick Saban amazed by worldwide Roll Tide