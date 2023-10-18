Alabama football coach Nick Saban reveals whether he sparks up victory cigars after UT wins

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has had 15 chances to fire up a cigar — the traditional victor spoil in the Crimson Tide's rivalry with Tennessee — in 16 years as the UA coach.

He's passed on them all.

"I guess it's fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar. I don't smoke," Saban said with a laugh Wednesday on the SEC media teleconference. "I just kind of chew on one a little bit."

Alabama will host UT at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS) in a game that will help shape the race in both SEC divisions. Saban won 15 consecutive games against the Volunteers, the longest streak in the history of a streaky series, until the Vols snapped their skid last year in Knoxville, 52-49.

In recent years when Alabama has won at home handily against the Volunteers, the smell of cigar smoke has begun wafting through Bryant-Denny Stadium even before the game ends. With both teams entering with one loss, however, a closer game can likely be expected this season.

Saban said that while he doesn't participate in the tradition, he's got a strong appreciation for its importance.

"I think games like this that have special innuendos that go with them, that's probably good for the players, the players' relationships with each other," Saban added. " I don't think there's anything bad about it."

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban reveals whether he sparks up victory cigars after UT wins