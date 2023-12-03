Alabama football coach Nick Saban only had one word for his team after Georgia win

ATLANTA — Nick Saban's postgame speech to the Alabama football team after its 27-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be hard for players to remember.

That's because it was short and sweet.

"My speech in the locker room after the game was one word: Celebrate," the coach said after the game. "And I had just enough left within me to do the dance. Just enough."

FUTURE OF ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide commits fared during the week of Nov. 24

HOW WINNING IS DONE: Why Alabama had to start its comeback early to top Georgia | Goodbread

Saban made his case for Alabama to be in the College Football Playoff field, but allowed that he has disagreed before with the selection committee's choices. He said Alabama had to beat Georgia for the SEC title to have an opportunity to be in the playoff discussion.

He was also asked to demonstrate the dance as a follow-up.

"No. It's not that good. Ask these guys," he said, referring to quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Dallas Turner, who shared the podium with him.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban enjoys a moment with his wife at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Nick Saban said to Alabama football players after win over Georgia