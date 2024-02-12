Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer's wild transition isn't slowing down | Goodbread

Kalen DeBoer has been on the job exactly a month as Alabama football's new coach. In 30 days' time, he's:

Hired or retained 10 assistant coaches.

Lost 10 players to the transfer portal.

Added three players from the transfer portal.

Lost one of the best defensive backs in the country.

Secured one of the hottest recruits in the country.

Support staffers in, support staffers out.

REPORT: Scott Huff leaving Alabama football for Seattle Seahawks, too

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Of course, that's just been the personnel side of things. There's also been the massive task of obtaining buy-in from current players for a coach and a system they hadn't signed up for, the implementation of an offseason program, and preparation for 15 fast-approaching spring practices.

That's some month.

And now, to start off the next 30 days, the right-hand man for DeBoer's offense, Ryan Grubb, has decided to hang back in Seattle as offensive coordinator of the NFL's Seahawks. Hard to blame him. Who wouldn't prefer to coach in the NFL given the Excedrin headaches coaching at the college level can bring about? It's just about football in the pros, which is an attractive simplicity at a time when college ball is increasingly about so much more. UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News that DeBoer foresaw and had a plan for the possibility of Grubb's here-today, gone-tomorrow stopover at UA.

But you can bet it's a plan DeBoer hoped never to have to pull out of the drawer.

Enter Kirby Moore?

The Missouri offensive coordinator, having served as DeBoer's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for two seasons at Fresno State, is thought to be a strong possibility to replace Grubb. That said, DeBoer has already proven capable of making a hire out of left field, as he did with new defensive assistant Maurice Linguist.

Moore, the younger brother of newly-hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Kirby directed a Mizzou offense that scored 48 touchdowns last season, fourth-most in the SEC. The Tigers just inked Moore to a contract extension six weeks ago, reportedly for a raise to $1.2 million in base pay for 2024, in a deal that includes an $850,000 buyout.

Moore's only been there a year.

Assistant coaches seem to change schools almost as fast as players. Speaking of which, DeBoer's also got an offensive line coach to hire, as his former line coach at Washington, Scott Huff, is headed back to Seattle with Grubb.

He's got to convince his own coaching staff to stay, it would seem, same as his players.

None of this, of course, amounts to the pressure of an SEC Championship Game or a tied-up Iron Bowl in the fourth quarter. On-field results are what frames every challenge listed above and more. Recruiting ups and downs and coaching staff changes come annually, but as offseasons go, DeBoer will never again have to endure one quite this crazy.

And it's only been a month.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer's wild transition continues