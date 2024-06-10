Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer brings in former QB Michael Penix Jr. to speak to recruits

Kalen DeBoer is bringing out the big guns on the recruiting trail.

Hosting several recruits over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama football coach called in his former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to give sales pitches on behalf of his former coach.

One of those recruits was class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph, who is the No. 31 ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class according to his 247Sports Composite profile. Murph, who already holds an offer from Alabama, is the No. 3 ranked player in the state of South Carolina in the 2026 class per 247Sports.

Bringing in alumni to talk to recruits during their visit is not something new, but for DeBoer to bring in Penix to speak to recruits is a smart tactic, considering he is still building his foundation in Tuscaloosa. Penix had his best year under DeBoer this past season at Washington, finishing as a Heisman finalist and national champion runner-up. The two also spent one season in 2019 together at Indiana, where DeBoer was the Hoosiers offensive coordinator.

Penix Jr. was taken No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, a selection that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL as the Falcons had just signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Alabama kicks off the Kalen DeBoer Era in less than 90 days at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, August 31 against Western Kentucky.

