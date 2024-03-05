On Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer, in-helmet radios, and My Cousin Vinny | Goodbread

Academy Award-winning actor Joe Pesci, as Vinny Gambini in the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny, famously asked about his myriad troubles, but in more colorful language: "Let me see, what else could we pile on? Is there any more (colorful) we could pile on the top ... Is it possible?"

Forgive new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer if he had a similar reaction on Friday when the NCAA Football Rules Committee proposed changes for the coming season, including coach-to-player helmet communications that will fundamentally change the way plays are signaled for both offense and defense. Let's review the newness for DeBoer:

New city, new boss, new conference, new program, new culture, new players, new coaching staff, new playoff format. What else could possibly be piled on?

New rules, of course.

ROSTER REVEAL: Alabama football reveals new numbers for 2024 roster, including Deontae Lawson

GOODBREAD: Five spring practice priorities for Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer

The proposal is expected to get rubber-stamp approval from the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel in about six weeks. Other changes coming this fall: the two-minute warning, and the use of tablets during games. All three of those proposals would align college football with the NFL. But it's the helmet communication that stands to have the greatest impact on the game, and DeBoer wasted no time on Monday trying to get his staff and team used to it. Alabama had "a couple quarterbacks" using the technology during the Crimson Tide's first spring practice on Monday, he said.

"I haven't heard any feedback yet. I think early on, a couple times it was hard to hear one way or another," DeBoer added. "I don't think it was because it was too soft, I think it was too loud. We should be able to test it in our stadium at some point."

The rule will allow not only in-helmet communication between a coach and the quarterback, but between a coach and one defensive player, as well. Players with the technology will have a green dot on their helmets as an indicator. The communication will be cut off with 15 seconds left on the play clock, or at the snap of the ball, whichever comes first. Per DeBoer, nationwide demand for the hardware has been such that the Crimson Tide doesn't yet have as many of the communicators as it will eventually want.

"The quarterbacks are getting used to it, I saw them a couple times putting their hand up to their helmet just listening, but for the most part it seemed pretty clean," DeBoer added.

Thank goodness for small favors. There couldn't be more on DeBoer's plate these days, and now there's a need for more hardware before the Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe and the rest of the Alabama quarterbacks, along with, presumably, the middle linebackers, can settle in with college football's latest change. Fortunately, assuming it won't be an issue to obtain enough transmitters and/or receivers, 15 spring practices and three scrimmages ought to be enough for both the staff and the affected players to get a solid sense of the latest new thing.

Pile it on.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: On Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer, helmet radios, and My Cousin Vinny