Alabama football to CFP? Or, LSU QB Jayden Daniels for Heisman? One idea must end | Toppmeyer

Alabama to the College Football Playoff, or LSU’s Jayden Daniels for Heisman?

Only one idea will survive after Saturday.

This clash at Bryant-Denny Stadium either will become a playoff eliminator for the Crimson Tide or a résumé booster during Alabama’s quest to reach Atlanta, dethrone Georgia and steal a playoff bid.

No team with two losses has ever qualified for the playoff. A loss for No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) to LSU would mark its second on its home field. That’s not the stuff of a playoff team. The stakes for Alabama are obvious: Win and contend for the CFP, or lose and eye the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl.

The fork in the road isn’t as clear-cut for Daniels’ award chances, but performances in marquee November and December games wield oversized influence on the Heisman.

Sportsbooks currently favor Washington’s Michael Penix or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy for the award, but I compare winning the Heisman to a golf tournament. September and October determine who makes the cut. Daniels made the cut. Unlike golf, the scores reset after the cut, and the award becomes a five-week sprint to the finish.

If Daniels dazzles in an upset of Alabama, he’ll almost certainly catapult to the top of the Heisman odds. Stats support his case. He leads the nation in total offense. But, a big performance in a triumph over Alabama would aid Daniels’ Heisman pursuit better than his 389 yards in an early October win over Missouri ever could.

“I don’t know that it’s one game that makes or breaks the Heisman. It’s the body of work,” LSU's Brian Kelly said.

I’ll push back on that. One game doesn’t make or break the Heisman, but certain games matter more than others. Daniels’ performance against Alabama will linger with Heisman voters more than his performance against Mississippi State.

Joe Burrow already was racing toward the Heisman in 2019 when LSU faced Alabama. Then, Burrow threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling win at Alabama. Hand him the statue.

Daniels faces a more difficult path, because winning college football’s top award on a team not bound for the playoff is challenging. However, a win Saturday would make LSU (6-2, 4-1) the favorite to win the SEC West, while turning the spotlight on Daniels. He’d command a big audience in an SEC Championship rematch with Georgia.

[ WANT MORE SEC OPINIONS FROM BLAKE TOPPMEYER?: Sign up for our SEC Unfiltered newsletter, for exclusive columns emailed to your inbox -- for free! ]

On the other hand, if LSU loses Saturday, Daniels would be fighting for attention against stars from playoff contenders. Since the CFP debuted in 2014, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016) is the only player to win the Heisman from a team that had at least three losses when the award was issued.

Kelly says he’s done thinking about LSU’s overtime win over Alabama last season, but Nick Saban hasn’t forgotten Daniels’ three touchdowns and game-winning two-point completion.

“He killed us last year,” Saban said.

He’s torturing opponents this year, too. LSU leads the nation in scoring.

“They execute their offense to perfection,” Saban said. “It starts with him.”

WHO'S NO. 1?: Why I don't expect Georgia to be ranked atop first College Football Playoff rankings

OPINION: Never retire, Nick Saban. Why Alabama football needs him more than ever

SEC POWER RANKINGS: Georgia's Kirby Smart keeps the top spot, and the receipts on Dan Mullen, too

This game will include several subplots:

– The Saban vs. Kelly chess match, after each team had an open week to prepare.

– The murky future of a rivalry that has become one of college football’s biggest games. This is the final year for divisions. Alabama-LSU continuing annually will depend on whether the SEC embraces a nine-game conference schedule. If the SEC stays at eight conference games, this rivalry will be interrupted, eventually.

– The legitimacy, or lack thereof, of Ole Miss’ chances to win the division. The Rebels’ hopes would become more plausible with an LSU victory, because Alabama beat Ole Miss, while the Rebels beat LSU.

– Alabama’s quest to win the SEC West for the 15th and final time before the conference unifies as an unseparated 16-team league.

Interesting though each of those subplots may be, the cachet of the CFP and the Heisman rule modern college football. Dueling narratives will enter Tuscaloosa, but only one will emerge intact.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama football to CFP? Or, LSU QB Jayden Daniels for Heisman Trophy?