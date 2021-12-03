Alabama Football brings the facts as Will Anderson jr.’s Heisman campaign heats up

Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson jr. has not only been a stellar player for the Crimson Tide sense on the field, but has been an all-around leader for the team.

Anderson’s name has recently been brought up as a rising fan-favorite for being a Heisman Finalist.

Perhaps he won’t win the Heisman this year, but the numbers he put up in the regular season certainly are deserving of a trip to New York as a finalist.

As a matter of fact, the official social media accounts for Alabama Football did their own bit of stat-digging and showed just how absurdly impressive Anderson’s 2021 performance has been.

In the graphic featured in the tweet above, Anderson’s 2021 statistics to date are put side-by-side to other dominant college defensive stars from recent history. Through only 12 games, Anderson has the best numbers by far.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and Will Anderson jr.’s Heisman campaign.

