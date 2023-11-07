Alabama football bowl projections: Where experts predict Crimson Tide after Week 10

Alabama football sits in the driver's seat for the SEC West after a win over LSU. The impact of the victory on the Crimson Tide in bowl projections seems to be minimal, though.

Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) is still outside the College Football Playoff in all bowl projections, which isn't a surprise because the Crimson Tide remains No. 8 in the polls and the CFP rankings.

That likely won't change unless the Crimson Tide beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. And even then, it's not guaranteed Alabama will make the four-team playoff.

Heading into the game against Kentucky (6-3, 3-3), here's where Alabama is being projected in bowl games for 2023.

KENTUCKY: Don't expect a post-LSU letdown for Alabama football vs. Kentucky. Here's why

NICK SABAN: How Alabama football stuffed Tennessee on fourth down to turn momentum for win

Alabama football bowl projections after Week 10

USA TODAY SPORTS: Peach Bowl vs. Tulane

Once again this week, Erick Smith projects Alabama will play Tulane in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, which features an at-large bid vs. an at-large bid.

ESPN: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State; Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

Mark Schlabach expects the Crimson Tide to play Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile, Kyle Bonagura thinks Alabama will play Louisville in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami.

CBS: Cotton Bowl vs. Oregon

Jerry Palm expects Alabama to play the Ducks in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. The Crimson Tide played in that bowl two seasons ago as part of the College Football Playoff.

247Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. Oregon

Brad Crawford agrees with Palm this week, sending the Crimson Tide to Texas.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Bowl projections: Latest Alabama football predictions after Week 10