Alabama football bowl projections: Where experts predict Crimson Tide before Georgia

Alabama football is less than a week away from finding out in which bowl game the Crimson Tide will play.

A New Year's Six bowl is all but guaranteed, but Alabama still has an outside hope of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff if it can beat No. 1 Georgia and win the SEC.

That won't be easy, though. The Bulldogs (12-0) have won 29 consecutive games, an SEC record. The last time Georgia and Kirby Smart lost was to the Crimson Tide (11-1) in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. The College Football Playoff field and other bowl games will be announced Sunday.

Heading into the matchup on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, here are the latest bowl projections for Alabama.

REQUIRED READING: Picture Nick Saban the point guard and Nate Oats the wide receiver ― it actually happened

NICK SABAN: Alabama football players have been coachable. No wonder Nick Saban is having fun

Alabama football bowl projections before SEC Championship Game

USA TODAY SPORTS: Peach Bowl vs. Tulane

This pick from Erick Smith hasn't changed in a while as he projects Alabama to face Tulane in Atlanta on Dec. 30. The Peach Bowl would welcome the chance to play host to the Crimson Tide again after the SEC Championship Game. A Peach Bowl official told The Tuscaloosa News the organization is all for it if that's how it shakes out.

ESPN: Cotton Bowl vs. Florida State; Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon

Mark Schlabach predicts Alabama will face Florida State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 again this week. Kyle Bonagura changed up his pick this week, however, projecting Alabama to face Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

CBS: Cotton Bowl vs. Washington

Jerry Palm still has Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, facing the Huskies this week.

247Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon

Brad Crawford has Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl still, but this time he's got the Ducks playing the Crimson Tide instead of Washington.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Bowl projections: Alabama football predictions before Georgia